Your evening longread: 'It took 32 years, but I finally found my kidnapped son'

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Finding my son

Li Jingzhi’s son Mao Yin was kidnapped in 1988 and sold. But she never stopped looking for him – and finally they were reunited. Here’s how it all happened.

(BBC, approx 14 mins reading time)

She began asking if anyone had seen Jia Jia in the neighbourhood of the hotel. She printed 100,000 flyers with his picture on them and handed them out around Xi’an’s railway and bus stations, and placed missing person adverts in local newspapers. All without success. “My heart hurt… I wanted to cry. I wanted to scream,” says Jingzhi. “I felt as though my heart had been emptied.” She would cry when she saw her missing son’s clothes, his little shoes and the toys he used to play with. At the time, Jingzhi was unaware that child-trafficking was a problem in China.