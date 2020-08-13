Your evening longread: QAnon, conspiracies, and the #SaveTheChildren movement

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

QAnon

If you’ve been reading about fears around QAnon and conspiracy theories, here’s an explanation on how it got involved in the #SaveTheChildren movement.

(New York Times, approx 15 mins reading time)

QAnon first surfaced in 2017 with a series of anonymous posts on the internet forum 4chan claiming to reveal high-level government intelligence about crimes by top Democrats. It has since spawned one of the most disturbing and consequential conspiracy theory communities in modern history. Its followers have committed serious crimes , and its online vigilantes have made a sport of harassing and doxxing their perceived enemies. The F.B.I. has cited QAnon as a potential domestic terror threat, and social networks have begun trying to pull QAnon groups off their platforms.