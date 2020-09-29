Your evening longread: What it's like to be a high-wire artist

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

High-wire artist

Philippe Petit is a high-wire artist who famously set up a wire between the World Trade towers and walked between them. In this 1999 profile, he talks about his unusual idea to walk across a high wire at the Grand Canyon.

(The New Yorker, approx 27 mins reading time)

Canyon Walk, Petit says, will be his masterpiece. In a written statement whose cadences simultaneously echo and mock the circus hyperbole that he detests, he calls it “the greatest show of my life, the most arduous crossing, the most fragile, the most astonishing, the most icy, the most shared, the most intimate, the most radiant, the most imposing, the most celestial. Like all the others, past and future.”