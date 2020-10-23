#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your evening longread: Sigourney Weaver on how she's always refused to be pinned down

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Friday 23 Oct 2020, 8:30 PM
EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Sigourney Weaver

The great actress Sigourney Weaver talks about her career, and doing some of her own stunts for Avatar 2.

(New York Times, approx 15 mins reading time)

Her other best actress nomination came two years earlier, for the sequel “Aliens,” which also put her through paces well beyond the norm. “It was a tough shoot, physically,” said James Cameron, who wrote and directed it. “She was running around this complicated set, and there were valves and handles sticking out, and she’d crack into them with her arm or shoulder or hip. I remember her just being black-and-blue after a couple of weeks.” That’s why Cameron, who later recruited her for 2009’s “Avatar,” didn’t have to worry that she would balk at the soggy challenges of “Avatar 2.” She balks at nothing.

Read all the Evening Longreads here> 

