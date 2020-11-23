Your evening longread: Michael J Fox on life with Parkinson's

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Michael J Fox

Actor Michael J Fox went public a number of years ago with his diagnosis of early-onset Parkinson’s disease. He says that he believes he is a lucky man, and in this interview talks about how that diagnosis affected him.

(The Guardian, approx 17 mins reading time)

Being diagnosed at the heartbreakingly young age of 29 had also knocked the ego out of his career ambitions, so he could do smaller things he was proud of – Stuart Little, the TV sitcom Spin City – as opposed to the big 90s comedies, such as Doc Hollywood, that were too often a waste of his talents. To be honest, I didn’t entirely buy his tidy silver linings, but who was I to cast doubt on whatever perspective Fox had developed to make a monstrously unjust situation more bearable? So the sudden dose of pragmatism astonished me. Finding a cure for Parkinson’s, he said, “is not something that I view will happen in my lifetime”. Previously, he had talked about finding “a cure within a decade ”. No more. “That’s just the way it goes,” he said quietly. It was like a dark cloud had partly obscured the sun.