Tuesday 19 January 2021
Your evening longread: I survived a Chinese 're-education' camp for Uighurs

We bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 19 Jan 2021, 8:30 PM
Ethnic Uighurs are seen during a protest against China near the Chinese Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, December 15, 2019.
Image: Shutterstock/Huseyin Aldemir
Image: Shutterstock/Huseyin Aldemir

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Re-education camp

Gulbahar Haitiwaji writes about returning to China from France, and getting locked up in a so-called reeducation camp.

(The Guardian, approx 19 reading time)

When I hung up, a shiver ran down my spine. I dreaded going back to Xinjiang. Kerim had been doing his best to reassure me for two days now, but I had a bad feeling about it. At this time of year, Karamay city was in the grip of a brutal winter. Gusts of icy wind howled down the avenues, between the shops, houses and apartment buildings. A few bundled-up figures braved the elements, hugging the walls, but on the whole, there was not a soul to be seen. But what I feared most of all were the ever-stricter measures regulating Xinjiang. Anyone who set foot outside their home could be arrested for no reason at all. 

Read all the Evening Longreads here> 

