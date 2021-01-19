Your evening longread: I survived a Chinese 're-education' camp for Uighurs

Ethnic Uighurs are seen during a protest against China near the Chinese Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, December 15, 2019.

Re-education camp

Gulbahar Haitiwaji writes about returning to China from France, and getting locked up in a so-called reeducation camp.

(The Guardian, approx 19 reading time)

When I hung up, a shiver ran down my spine. I dreaded going back to Xinjiang. Kerim had been doing his best to reassure me for two days now, but I had a bad feeling about it. At this time of year, Karamay city was in the grip of a brutal winter. Gusts of icy wind howled down the avenues, between the shops, houses and apartment buildings. A few bundled-up figures braved the elements, hugging the walls, but on the whole, there was not a soul to be seen. But what I feared most of all were the ever-stricter measures regulating Xinjiang. Anyone who set foot outside their home could be arrested for no reason at all.