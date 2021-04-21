#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 21 April 2021
Your evening longread: How Beckett's 'fail better' mantra took over Silicon Valley

We bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Aoife Barry Wednesday 21 Apr 2021, 8:30 PM
Image: Shutterstock/spatuletail
Image: Shutterstock/spatuletail

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Fail better

Let’s go to the archives for this piece by Mark O’Connell, about how Samuel Beckett’s ‘fail better’ mantra became popular in Silicon Valley.

(Slate, approx 8 mins reading time)

The entrepreneurial class has adopted the phrase with particular enthusiasm, as a battle cry for a startup culture in which failure has come to be fetishized, even valorized. Sir Richard Branson, that affable old sage of private enterprise and bikini-based publicity shoots, has advocated from on high the benefits of Failing Better. He breaks out the quote near the end of an article about the future of his multinational venture capital conglomerate, telling us with characteristic self-assurance that it comes “from the playwright, Samuel Beckett, but it could just as easily come from the mouth of yours truly.”

