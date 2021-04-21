Your evening longread: How Beckett's 'fail better' mantra took over Silicon Valley

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Fail better

Let’s go to the archives for this piece by Mark O’Connell, about how Samuel Beckett’s ‘fail better’ mantra became popular in Silicon Valley.

(Slate, approx 8 mins reading time)