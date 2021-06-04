Your evening longread: Surviving the crackdown in Xinjiang

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

Surviving the crackdown in Xinjiang

In this week’s The Explainer podcast, we look at the situation involving the Uighur population in Xinjiang. Here’s more reading on the topic, about a woman who left Xinjiang to move to Canada – and then returned.

(The New York Times, approx 78 mins reading time)

The two women had packed their clothes in the same bags. As they separated their things, her mother began to cry, and Sabit comforted her. Then she watched her mother, tears streaming down her cheeks, walk toward the gate. Once she was gone, the official turned to Sabit and coldly explained that she had been assigned a “border control”—a red flag, marking her for suspicion. “Your mother was here, so I didn’t mention it,” he said. “You should know what Xinjiang is like now. You’d best coöperate.”