Your evening longread: Solitary confinement in a Texas women's prison

“I hope our daughters will not be punished”
Kwaneta Yatrice Harris has spent the last five years in solitary confinement in a Texas prison. Originally imprisoned for killing her boyfriend, she has spent over 1,600 days outside the general prison population.
Her experiences and the experiences of other women in American prisons are detailed by Justine van deur Leun.
(Dissent Magazine, approx 20 minute reading time)
In a solitary cell in a central Texas prison, as a global pandemic and protests raged, Kwaneta Yatrice Harris was eating cold bologna sandwiches on the better days. On the worst days, she was given nutraloaf, also known as discipline cake: a rectangle of meat, potatoes, margarine, syrup, liquified egg, and anonymous vegetable.
