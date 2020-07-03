Your evening longread: Solitary confinement in a Texas women's prison

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

“I hope our daughters will not be punished”

Kwaneta Yatrice Harris has spent the last five years in solitary confinement in a Texas prison. Originally imprisoned for killing her boyfriend, she has spent over 1,600 days outside the general prison population.

Her experiences and the experiences of other women in American prisons are detailed by Justine van deur Leun.

(Dissent Magazine, approx 20 minute reading time)