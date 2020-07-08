Your evening longread: A conversation with Kanye about Trump, Biden and why he wants to run for the presidency

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.
Kanye West – Done with Trump, White House bid and more
The surprise announcement on 4 July that Kanye West claims to want to run for the US Presidency in 2020 is one of the least shocking things about 2020 so far. The rapper, who’s planning on releasing a new album soon, made the announcement over Twitter.
So what does he actually plan to do if he gets into office? How has his stance on current US President Donald Trump changed over the past few months?
(Forbes, approx 13 minute read)
If it all sounds like a parody, or a particularly surreal episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, West doesn’t seem to be in on it. Calling from his ranch near Cody, Wyoming, where he says that he registered to vote for the first time on Monday, West denies it is a publicity stunt for his upcoming album. (“I give my album away for free.”) A few weeks after he ended two separate text chains with me with the message “Trump 2020” and a fist raised high, he insists he’s lost confidence in the president. “It looks like one big mess to me,” he says. “I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker.” West also says that he contracted the coronavirus in late February, though he maintains that had nothing to do with his thoughts on running this year.
