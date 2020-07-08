Your evening longread: A conversation with Kanye about Trump, Biden and why he wants to run for the presidency

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Kanye West – Done with Trump, White House bid and more

The surprise announcement on 4 July that Kanye West claims to want to run for the US Presidency in 2020 is one of the least shocking things about 2020 so far. The rapper, who’s planning on releasing a new album soon, made the announcement over Twitter.

So what does he actually plan to do if he gets into office? How has his stance on current US President Donald Trump changed over the past few months?

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

(Forbes, approx 13 minute read)