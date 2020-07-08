This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 8 July, 2020
Your evening longread: A conversation with Kanye about Trump, Biden and why he wants to run for the presidency

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 8 Jul 2020, 8:00 PM
14 minutes ago 628 Views 1 Comment
Image: Douliery Olivier/ABACA
Image: Douliery Olivier/ABACA

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle. 

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Kanye West – Done with Trump, White House bid and more

The surprise announcement on 4 July that Kanye West claims to want to run for the US Presidency in 2020 is one of the least shocking things about 2020 so far. The rapper, who’s planning on releasing a new album soon, made the announcement over Twitter

So what does he actually plan to do if he gets into office? How has his stance on current US President Donald Trump changed over the past few months? 

(Forbes, approx 13 minute read)

If it all sounds like a parody, or a particularly surreal episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, West doesn’t seem to be in on it. Calling from his ranch near Cody, Wyoming, where he says that he registered to vote for the first time on Monday, West denies it is a publicity stunt for his upcoming album. (“I give my album away for free.”) A few weeks after he ended two separate text chains with me with the message “Trump 2020” and a fist raised high, he insists he’s lost confidence in the president. “It looks like one big mess to me,” he says. “I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker.” West also says that he contracted the coronavirus in late February, though he maintains that had nothing to do with his thoughts on running this year.

