Monday 6 July, 2020
Your evening longread: Why the Mueller investigation failed

It’s a coronavirus-free zone as we bring you an interesting longread each evening to take your mind off the news.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 6 Jul 2020, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,244 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5142533
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Why the Mueller investigation failed

Taking place over two years, the Mueller investigation was a special counsel investigation into suspected Russian interference in the 2016 election and alleged links between Trump’s associates and Russian officials.

The longread gives insights into how Mueller’s investigation took shape, and what happened during its two year period.

(The New Yorker, approx 40 mins reading time)

The President has tweeted about Mueller more than three hundred times, and has repeatedly referred to the special counsel’s investigation as a “scam” and a “hoax.” Barr and Graham agree that the Mueller investigation was illegitimate in conception and excessive in execution—in Barr’s words, “a grave injustice” that was “unprecedented in American history.” According to the Administration, Mueller and his team displayed an unseemly eagerness to uncover crimes that never existed. In fact, the opposite is true. Mueller had an abundance of legitimate targets to investigate, and his failures emerged from an excess of caution, not of zeal. 

Read all of the Evening Longreads here>

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie



