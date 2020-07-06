Your evening longread: Why the Mueller investigation failed

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.
Why the Mueller investigation failed
Taking place over two years, the Mueller investigation was a special counsel investigation into suspected Russian interference in the 2016 election and alleged links between Trump’s associates and Russian officials.
The longread gives insights into how Mueller’s investigation took shape, and what happened during its two year period.
(The New Yorker, approx 40 mins reading time)
The President has tweeted about Mueller more than three hundred times, and has repeatedly referred to the special counsel’s investigation as a “scam” and a “hoax.” Barr and Graham agree that the Mueller investigation was illegitimate in conception and excessive in execution—in Barr’s words, “a grave injustice” that was “unprecedented in American history.” According to the Administration, Mueller and his team displayed an unseemly eagerness to uncover crimes that never existed. In fact, the opposite is true. Mueller had an abundance of legitimate targets to investigate, and his failures emerged from an excess of caution, not of zeal.
