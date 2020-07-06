Your evening longread: Why the Mueller investigation failed

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Why the Mueller investigation failed

Taking place over two years, the Mueller investigation was a special counsel investigation into suspected Russian interference in the 2016 election and alleged links between Trump’s associates and Russian officials.

The longread gives insights into how Mueller’s investigation took shape, and what happened during its two year period.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

(The New Yorker, approx 40 mins reading time)