Your evening longread: A tale of friendship and street art in Dublin

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy. With the news cycle dominated by the coronavirus situation, we know it can be hard to take your mind off what’s happening.

So we want to bring you an interesting read every weekday evening to help transport you somewhere else.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

Keep sketch

Normally, we focus on non-fiction and essays for our longreads, but sometimes we venture into different territories. So today we’re highlighting Anne Hayden’s short story Keep Sketch, published on Fallow Media. That’s partly because Anne took some inspiration from TheJournal.ie in writing this piece – and even went to the trouble of creating her own article for the site…

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

(Fallow Media, approx 21 mins reading time)