Your evening longread: She wrote a bestselling book - why did its follow-up take 15 years?

The best-selling author and the follow-up

Susanna Clarke’s debut novel, Jonathan Strange and Mr Norrell, was a huge success. But right after her first book tour, she fainted. That led to a long chronic illness which delayed the writing of her much-anticipated follow-up.

(The New Yorker, approx 22 mins reading time)

The following March, Clarke and Greenland were dining at a friend’s house during a holiday elsewhere in Derbyshire when Clarke suddenly announced that she needed to go home and go to bed. “She stood up and stepped away from her chair,” Greenland recalled. “And, instead of walking around the table, she just crumpled. She woke up, and got a little bit further around the room, and then collapsed again. I can remember kneeling down with her on the floor.” He’d never seen her faint before. Clarke has not been entirely well since. “Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell,” meanwhile, has continued to thrive: it has sold more than four million copies worldwide, and in 2015 it was adapted into a miniseries by the BBC.