Your Evening Longread: Meet the 'time millionaires'

Time millionaires

There are people who want to squeeze potential out of every minute of the day and people who want to do as little as possible. This is article is about the latter.

(The Guardian, approx 10 mins reading time)

One might reasonably describe Gavin (not his real name) as a deadbeat. In economic terms, he is a unit of negative output. In moral terms, he is to be despised; there are antonyms for the word “grafter”, and none of them are good. In religious terms – well, few gods would smile on such indolence. But that is not how Gavin views things. “I work to pay my bills and keep a roof over my head,” he says. “I don’t see any value or purpose in work. Zero. None whatsoever.”