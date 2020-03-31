Your evening longread: Meet the godfather of fake news - and the factchecker

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be bringing you an evening longread to enjoy. With the news cycle dominated by the coronavirus situation, we know it can be hard to take your mind off what’s happening.

So we want to bring you an interesting read every weekday evening to help transport you somewhere else.

We’ll be keeping an eye on new longreads and digging back into the archives for some classics.

The godfather of fake news

How does someone get involved in writing fake news? Here’s a look at how one man in the US started writing fake stories – what initially drove him, and why he does it still. It also introduces us to a Belgian factchecker who does his best to flag fake stories online so that readers aren’t taken in.

(BBC, approx 18 mins reading time)