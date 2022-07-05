Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Neasa O’Shea launching ‘Féile Lughnasadh’, this year's Irish traditional festival in Milltown, Co Kerry. Source: Valerie O’Sullivan

The government announced that school transport fees are set to be scrapped for the 2022-2023 school year, as part of a new package to curb back-to-school costs .

. Taoiseach Micheál Martin is to travel to visit Kyiv tomorrow.

tomorrow. A Dublin man was found guilty of murdering a dad-of-one by shooting him three times while the victim pushed his four-month-old son in a pram in broad daylight.

a dad-of-one by shooting him three times while the victim pushed his four-month-old son in a pram in broad daylight. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said it is “genuinely difficult” to say whether people will be better off after Budget 2023.

The Supreme Court upheld a decision to dismiss Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters’ challenge against the constitutionality of laws introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters’ challenge against the constitutionality of laws introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said that there is an “utmost commitment” to deliver the Metrolink project, saying the plan will benefit both Dublin city and the rest of the country.

to deliver the Metrolink project, saying the plan will benefit both Dublin city and the rest of the country. People with symptoms of Covid-19 should self-isolate until 48 hours after their symptoms are gone – but most don’t need a test to confirm infection, the interim CMO said.

INTERNATIONAL

File image of Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson. Source: PA

#UNDER PRESSURE: Two senior Tory ministers have resigned from their positions as Boris Johnson’s leadership faces a fresh crisis.

#UKRAINE: At least two people were killed and seven more injured as Russian forces pounded the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk.

#US SHOOTING: Police said the suspected gunman behind yesterday’s mass shooting at a US Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb planned the attack for weeks.

PARTING SHOT

Children on kayaks in floodwaters which have inundated the NSW town of Yarramalong on the Central Coast, north of Sydney today. Source: AAP/PA Images

Floods have been impacting the lives of thousands of people in Sydney, Australia after days of torrential rain.

The BBC spoke to people in the town of Windsor, north-west of the city where some roads have “turned into small rivers”.