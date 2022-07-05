#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 5 July 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 5 Jul 2022, 8:58 PM
35 minutes ago 976 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5808851

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Feile Lughnasadh Milltown3 Neasa O’Shea launching ‘Féile Lughnasadh’, this year's Irish traditional festival in Milltown, Co Kerry. Source: Valerie O’Sullivan

  • The government announced that school transport fees are set to be scrapped for the 2022-2023 school year, as part of a new package to curb back-to-school costs.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin is to travel to visit Kyiv tomorrow.  
  • A Dublin man was found guilty of murdering a dad-of-one by shooting him three times while the victim pushed his four-month-old son in a pram in broad daylight.
  • Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said it is “genuinely difficult” to say whether people will be better off after Budget 2023. 
  • The Supreme Court upheld a decision to dismiss Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters’ challenge against the constitutionality of laws introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said that there is an “utmost commitment” to deliver the Metrolink project, saying the plan will benefit both Dublin city and the rest of the country. 
  • People with symptoms of Covid-19 should self-isolate until 48 hours after their symptoms are gone – but most don’t need a test to confirm infection, the interim CMO said.  

INTERNATIONAL

chris-pincher-resignation File image of Sajid Javid, Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson. Source: PA

#UNDER PRESSURE: Two senior Tory ministers have resigned from their positions as Boris Johnson’s leadership faces a fresh crisis.  

#UKRAINE: At least two people were killed and seven more injured as Russian forces pounded the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk.

#US SHOOTING: Police said the suspected gunman behind yesterday’s mass shooting at a US Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb planned the attack for weeks.

PARTING SHOT

flooding-nsw Children on kayaks in floodwaters which have inundated the NSW town of Yarramalong on the Central Coast, north of Sydney today. Source: AAP/PA Images

Floods have been impacting the lives of thousands of people in Sydney, Australia after days of torrential rain.

The BBC spoke to people in the town of Windsor, north-west of the city where some roads have “turned into small rivers”. 

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

