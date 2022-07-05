Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The government announced that school transport fees are set to be scrapped for the 2022-2023 school year, as part of a new package to curb back-to-school costs.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin is to travel to visit Kyiv tomorrow.
- A Dublin man was found guilty of murdering a dad-of-one by shooting him three times while the victim pushed his four-month-old son in a pram in broad daylight.
- Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said it is “genuinely difficult” to say whether people will be better off after Budget 2023.
- The Supreme Court upheld a decision to dismiss Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters’ challenge against the constitutionality of laws introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said that there is an “utmost commitment” to deliver the Metrolink project, saying the plan will benefit both Dublin city and the rest of the country.
- People with symptoms of Covid-19 should self-isolate until 48 hours after their symptoms are gone – but most don’t need a test to confirm infection, the interim CMO said.
INTERNATIONAL
#UNDER PRESSURE: Two senior Tory ministers have resigned from their positions as Boris Johnson’s leadership faces a fresh crisis.
#UKRAINE: At least two people were killed and seven more injured as Russian forces pounded the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk.
#US SHOOTING: Police said the suspected gunman behind yesterday’s mass shooting at a US Independence Day parade in a Chicago suburb planned the attack for weeks.
PARTING SHOT
Floods have been impacting the lives of thousands of people in Sydney, Australia after days of torrential rain.
The BBC spoke to people in the town of Windsor, north-west of the city where some roads have “turned into small rivers”.
COMMENTS