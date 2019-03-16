Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar marched alongside Conor McGregor in the St Patrick’s Day parade in Chicago.
- Nine people were hospitalised after a Luas tram and a bus collided in Dublin.
- An interim report by the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes was submitted to Minister Katherine Zappone.
- A garda investigation was launched following a fire at an abandoned mill in Drogheda, Co Louth last night.
- A man in his 30s appeared in court over a gun incident in north Dublin earlier this week.
- A 64-year-old man died following a road collision between a truck and two cars in Co Mayo yesterday.
- The Revenue announced the seizure of more than one million contraband cigarettes at Dublin Port earlier this week.
- Joe Schmidt’s Ireland side suffered a heavy defeat to Wales in the final game of their Six Nations campaign.
INTERNATIONAL
- #NEW ZEALAND A man who went on a shooting rampage that left 49 mosque-goers dead appeared in a New Zealand court charged with murder.
- #GILETS JAUNE Yellow vest protesters looted luxury stores and clashed with police in Paris during an 18th consecutive weekend of demonstrations.
- #LEAVE MEANS LEAVE British MEP Nigel Farage began a 435-kilometre march to London to protest against an extension of Article 50.
- #AUSTRALIA An Australian senator was restrained by officials after punching a man who egged him over comments he made about the New Zealand terror attack.
PARTING SHOT
A number of Irish politicians have jetted off to locations around the world as part of the annual diplomatic effort for St Patrick’s Day.
Among them is Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe, who is in the UK to visit Irish expats and watch some rugby.
Donohoe was also interviewed for BBC’s politics programme Newsnight, and used his opportunity to discuss Leo Varadkar as an example of just how far Ireland has come in recent years:
