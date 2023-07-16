Advertisement

# evening fix
Here's what happened today: Sunday
Your roundup of what made the headlines.
6 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

  • A man appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife, who was found dead a house in Cork city on Friday
  • Footage of the tackle that hospitalised Ireland midfielder Denise O’Sullivan emerged in Colombian media
  • The chair of the Oireachtas Media Committee said she still wants to hear from other witnesses who have not yet given evidence in relation to the RTÉ payments scandal
  • Two people were killed following a road traffic collision at the Sligo Stages Rally
  • Met Éireann issued a status yellow thunderstorm warning for six counties in the south of the country
  • Rory McIlroy finished birdie-birdie to win the Scottish Open by one shot
  • A teenager was killed and another person was critically injured following a two-car collision in Co Tipperary
  • Kerry secured their place in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship final after beating Derry at Croke Park

WORLD

in-this-photo-provided-by-south-korea-national-fire-agency-rescuers-search-for-survivors-along-a-road-submerged-by-floodwaters-leading-to-an-underground-tunnel-in-cheongju-south-korea-sunday-july Alamy Rescuers search for survivors on the road leading to the underground tunnel in Cheongju, South Korea Alamy

#HEAT Tens of millions of people are battling dangerously high temperatures around the world, with 2,000 people evacuated due to a wildfire on La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands

#WAR IN UKRAINE Kyiv has said that fighting has “intensified” on the eastern front as Russian President Vladimir Putin deemed the Ukrainian counteroffensive a failure

#SOUTH KOREA Rescuers have pulled nine bodies from a flooded tunnel where around 15 vehicles were trapped in muddy water, as days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes across the country

PARTING SHOT

featureimage Inishbofin Heritage Museum / PA Inishbofin Heritage Museum / PA / PA

A ceremony has taken place place on the island of Inishbofin to reinter 13 human skulls that were stolen by academics more than 100 years ago.

The skulls, thought to be around 400 years old, were taken from a monastery on the island off Ireland’s west coast by two researchers affiliated with Trinity College in 1890.

As part of a process to formally review legacy issues since its foundation, Trinity set up a group to examine whether the skulls should be returned, as well as whether the university’s library, named after Irish philosopher and slaveowner George Berkeley, should be renamed.

