Here's what happened today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#HEAT Tens of millions of people are battling dangerously high temperatures around the world, with 2,000 people evacuated due to a wildfire on La Palma in Spain’s Canary Islands
#WAR IN UKRAINE Kyiv has said that fighting has “intensified” on the eastern front as Russian President Vladimir Putin deemed the Ukrainian counteroffensive a failure
#SOUTH KOREA Rescuers have pulled nine bodies from a flooded tunnel where around 15 vehicles were trapped in muddy water, as days of heavy rain triggered flash floods and landslides and destroyed homes across the country
A ceremony has taken place place on the island of Inishbofin to reinter 13 human skulls that were stolen by academics more than 100 years ago.
The skulls, thought to be around 400 years old, were taken from a monastery on the island off Ireland’s west coast by two researchers affiliated with Trinity College in 1890.
As part of a process to formally review legacy issues since its foundation, Trinity set up a group to examine whether the skulls should be returned, as well as whether the university’s library, named after Irish philosopher and slaveowner George Berkeley, should be renamed.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site