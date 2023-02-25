Here's what happened today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie Elaine O’Connell from Cork and Fiona Gildea from Donegal at the Ireland v Italy 6 Nations Rugby match at Stadio Olympico, Rome today. Ireland won 34-20 Eamonn Farrell / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

Hundreds of people gathered to demand an end to paramilitary violence in Omagh, after a PSNI inspector was shot earlier this week

was shot earlier this week Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol are nearing conclusion, but “the deal isn’t done yet.”

are nearing conclusion, but “the deal isn’t done yet.” A man appeared in court after being charged with a serious assault in Dublin which left a teenager in critical condition

A junior minister said the government is still considering whether or not to extend the eviction ban beyond April, since a decision must be balanced in order to prevent landlords leaving the market

leaving the market A businessman appeared in court on charges of stealing a car, possessing stolen vehicles and motor parts, and unlawfully having an electronic “relay” gadget for use in a theft

WORLD

PA The London Eye is lit up in the Ukrainian colours to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion PA

#WAR IN UKRAINE: New EU sanctions over Russia’s war were adopted today will target 121 individuals and entities, including Iranian drone manufacturers.

#PROTOCOL NEGOTIATIONS: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under fire for involving King Charles in the Northern Ireland Protocol talks, after a meeting between the monarch and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen was cancelled

Advertisement

#WALES: A small earthquake shook several Welsh towns overnight

#US POLITICS: First Lady Jill Biden has given one of the clearest indications yet that her husband will run for a second term, telling The Associated Press that there is “pretty much” nothing left to do but work out the time and place for the announcement

PARTING SHOT

Diarmuid Pepper / The Journal Ukrainians living on Tory Island off Co Donegal during an English lesson Diarmuid Pepper / The Journal / The Journal

Tory Island, off the north-west coast of Co Donegal, is Ireland’s most remote inhabited island. It is only accessible via a daily ferry or a twice-weekly helicopter round trip.

This might be off putting for some, but as one of the 13 Ukrainians currently living there puts it: “I think now few things can scare Ukrainians, and certainly not a helicopter ride.”

It’s not all plain sailing – the new arrivals are struggling to find work on the tiny island – but they say the locals are kind and they’re kept busy with English classes and small building projects.

Our reporter Diarmuid Pepper went to Tory Island to find out more.