Here's what happened today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#WAR IN UKRAINE: New EU sanctions over Russia’s war were adopted today will target 121 individuals and entities, including Iranian drone manufacturers.
#PROTOCOL NEGOTIATIONS: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is under fire for involving King Charles in the Northern Ireland Protocol talks, after a meeting between the monarch and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen was cancelled
#WALES: A small earthquake shook several Welsh towns overnight
#US POLITICS: First Lady Jill Biden has given one of the clearest indications yet that her husband will run for a second term, telling The Associated Press that there is “pretty much” nothing left to do but work out the time and place for the announcement
Tory Island, off the north-west coast of Co Donegal, is Ireland’s most remote inhabited island. It is only accessible via a daily ferry or a twice-weekly helicopter round trip.
This might be off putting for some, but as one of the 13 Ukrainians currently living there puts it: “I think now few things can scare Ukrainians, and certainly not a helicopter ride.”
It’s not all plain sailing – the new arrivals are struggling to find work on the tiny island – but they say the locals are kind and they’re kept busy with English classes and small building projects.
Our reporter Diarmuid Pepper went to Tory Island to find out more.
