EU adopts 10th round of sanctions against Russia after anniversary of Ukraine invasion

LAST UPDATE | 5 minutes ago
NEW EU SANCTIONS over Russia’s war in Ukraine adopted today will target 121 individuals and entities, including Iranian drone manufacturers.
The measures, agreed late last night ahead of formal adoption today, are the 10th round of EU sanctions aimed at undercutting Russia’s finances and military supplies used in its invasion that started a year ago.
They echo sanctions announced yesterday by the US and by Britain, and follow up on a G7 statement that warned of penalties for any country abetting Russia in its war.
The successive round of EU measures are “the most far-reaching sanctions ever – depleting Russia’s war arsenal and biting deep into its economy,” European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.
“We are also turning up the pressure on those trying to circumvent our sanctions.”
The latest EU sanctions target an additional 96 Russian entities – meaning businesses or state agencies – including another three Russian banks, according to an EU statement.
Seven Iranian entities are included this round, all manufacturers of self-exploding drones Russia has been using to strike Ukrainian targets including infrastructure and residential buildings.
An export ban on industrial goods to Russia is expanded to include dual-use items like electronics, specialised vehicles, machine parts, spare parts for trucks and jet engines, antennae, cranes, drones, rare earth materials, electronic circuits and thermal cameras.
Trade in those goods, which battlefield evidence suggests Moscow is using for its war, amount to more than €11 billion, according to EU officials.
Sanctions on Russia’s propaganda outlets were stepped up, with moves to suspend the broadcasting licences of the Arabic outlets of state-controlled media groups RT and Sputnik, which are already banned in Europe.
And the measures required EU member states to make more detailed reporting on assets seized from sanctioned wealthy Russians supporting the Kremlin, and frozen Russia Central Bank funds.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said a total 121 entities and individuals were on the latest sanctions list, details of which were expected later Saturday when they were to be published in the European Union’s official gazette.
Being on the list means an asset freeze in the EU and a visa ban.
Marking the anniversary of the war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed yesterday to do everything to defeat Russia this year, as the first Leopard tanks arrived in Ukraine on the anniversary of the start of Europe’s largest conflict since World War II.
The war has devastated swathes of Ukraine, displaced millions, turned Russia into a pariah in the West and, according to Western sources, caused more than 150,000 casualties on each side.
A year ago, Russian troops sought to rapidly install a pro-Moscow regime in Ukraine but failed to conquer Kyiv and subsequently suffered defeats in northeastern and southern Ukraine.
Since October, Russia has pummelled Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, causing power shortages for millions during winter.
Despite the daily trials, many Ukrainians refuse to be cowed.
On eastern Ukraine’s frontline, morale remained high among Kyiv’s troops.
“God is helping us. Nobody thought that Ukraine would hold,” said a soldier who goes by the call sign “Cook” in the eastern region of Donetsk. “I know that miracles happen.”
Despite military setbacks and sanctions, Putin, 70, has refused to back down, accusing the West of supporting neo-Nazi forces and claiming Russia’s survival was at stake.
French President Emmanuel Macron announced today that he would visit China in early April, urging Beijing to help “put pressure” on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.
Speaking a day after Beijing called for urgent peace talks and released a plan to end the year-long conflict, Macron said: “the fact that China is engaging in peace efforts is a good thing”.
Yesterday, China released a 12-point position paper on the conflict calling for urgent peace talks and a “political settlement” to the Ukraine crisis.
Several Western powers rebuffed the proposals and also warned against Beijing’s close ties to Moscow.
Beijing has sought to position itself as a neutral mediator in the conflict, while maintaining close ties with strategic ally Russia.
Russia has said it appreciated Beijing’s efforts to settle the conflict but that any solution should recognise Kremlin control over four Ukrainian regions.
