Monday 1 May 2023
# News Fix
Here's what happened today: Monday
Your roundup of what made the headlines.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

La Mor Na Gaeilge 031 Paul Sherwood Photographer A street artist performs for Lá Mór na Gaeilge, a celebration of the Irish language, in Dublin Paul Sherwood Photographer

  • Trade unions launched a new campaign aimed at challenging those who “peddle hate” and “anti-migrant” sentiment in the workplace
  • Local authorities published maps of areas where landowners will be subject to a new tax from next year that is aimed at increasing the use of land for housing
  • A second pilot programme for a four-day work week in Ireland was launched with a recruitment call for companies
  • The funeral of two siblings, who were killed in a crash in Tyrone along with their aunt, took place
  • New polling figures indicated that support for the DUP has risen in the past year while Sinn Féin remains the top party in Northern Ireland
  • PSNI officers in Derry charged a young man with assault on police, criminal damage and several other offences

WORLD

#SUDAN The UN has warned that the humanitarian crisis in conflict-stricken Sudan is near its “breaking” point as the exodus of civilians continued
#UKRAINE Russian missile attacks across Ukraine wounded 34 people in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, including children
#TRUMP Former US president Donald Trump has arrived in Scotland to open a second golf course there, ahead of his trip to his Doonbeg resort in Co Clare
#BANKS US financial authorities have taken possession of California’s troubled First Republic Bank, in the latest banking failure to hit the sector.

PARTING SHOT

river Alamy Alamy

Eight months after he officially became monarch, Britain’s King Charles will be crowned alongside his wife Camilla in a coronation ceremony this weekend.

But while the British public have been coming to terms with Charles the King, the British media has also been trying to adapt to the changing dynamic.

Rónán Duffy reports on how some British media outlets are struggling with their new “woke” head of state.

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
