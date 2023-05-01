Here's what happened today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#SUDAN The UN has warned that the humanitarian crisis in conflict-stricken Sudan is near its “breaking” point as the exodus of civilians continued
#UKRAINE Russian missile attacks across Ukraine wounded 34 people in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, including children
#TRUMP Former US president Donald Trump has arrived in Scotland to open a second golf course there, ahead of his trip to his Doonbeg resort in Co Clare
#BANKS US financial authorities have taken possession of California’s troubled First Republic Bank, in the latest banking failure to hit the sector.
Eight months after he officially became monarch, Britain’s King Charles will be crowned alongside his wife Camilla in a coronation ceremony this weekend.
But while the British public have been coming to terms with Charles the King, the British media has also been trying to adapt to the changing dynamic.
Rónán Duffy reports on how some British media outlets are struggling with their new “woke” head of state.
