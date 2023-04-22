Here's what happened today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#SUDAN A boat carrying Saudi citizens and other nationals rescued from battle-scarred Sudan arrived this afternoon in Jeddah, the first-announced evacuation of civilians since fighting began
#RIP Tributes have been paid across the globe following the death of Australian entertainer Barry Humphries
#GERMANY The editor of German magazine Die Aktuelle has been sacked after using an artificial intelligence programme to generate fake quotes from seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher
A Ukrainian soldier who lost his leg in 2019 and has been fighting on the front line wearing a prosthesis will run the London Marathon to raise money and share a message of unity against Russian aggression.
Roman Kashpur lost his leg in 2019 when he stood on a mine, but fought on the front line in Ukraine wearing a prosthesis for six weeks after Russia’s invasion in February 2022.
The 26 year old, from Khmelnyk in Vinnytska, has since moved into a role training fellow troops and on Sunday he will run in the 43rd London Marathon to represent his country and raise money for Citizen – a charity that supports Ukrainian servicemen with amputations.
