Here's what happened today: Saturday

IRELAND

Extinction Rebellion Ireland demonstrators in Dublin city to mark Earth Day

Bród , one of two Bernese mountain dogs owned by President Michael D Higgins, has died aged 10

, one of two Bernese mountain dogs owned by President Michael D Higgins, has died aged 10 The workplace safety regulator was called upon to account for the oversight it carried out at a major plant in Co Cork which was the scene of a serious fire this week

which was the scene of a serious fire this week Tenants in Dublin 8′s Tathony House have held another demonstration outside the building in protest of their impending eviction

Gardaí said they detected 211 vehicles speeding on roads across the country yesterday and this morning, including vehicles driving in excess of 50 km/h above the limit

said they detected 211 vehicles speeding on roads across the country yesterday and this morning, including vehicles driving in excess of 50 km/h above the limit It was reported that former US president Donald Trump is to visit Ireland next month

Donald Trump is to visit Ireland next month Justice Minister Simon Harris said he has requested a report from the Chairperson of GSOC over an investigator allegedly attending a party attended by Gerard “The Monk” Hutch, who was found not guilty of murder this week

said he has requested a report from the Chairperson of GSOC over an investigator allegedly attending a party attended by Gerard “The Monk” Hutch, who was found not guilty of murder this week A man was charged in relation to a fatal assault in Newbridge, Co Kildare, last month

in Newbridge, Co Kildare, last month Extinction Rebellion Ireland held a “slow cycle” through Dublin City to mark Earth Day and call for the government action on biodiversity loss

held a “slow cycle” through Dublin City to mark Earth Day and call for the government action on biodiversity loss Protesters at the Women’s Six Nations clash between Ireland and Scotland distributed flyers with the words “I give a fuck”, which the IRFU said was not appropriate language

WORLD

#SUDAN A boat carrying Saudi citizens and other nationals rescued from battle-scarred Sudan arrived this afternoon in Jeddah, the first-announced evacuation of civilians since fighting began

#RIP Tributes have been paid across the globe following the death of Australian entertainer Barry Humphries

#GERMANY The editor of German magazine Die Aktuelle has been sacked after using an artificial intelligence programme to generate fake quotes from seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher

PARTING SHOT

PA Roman Kashpur lost his leg in 2019 when he stood on a mine PA

A Ukrainian soldier who lost his leg in 2019 and has been fighting on the front line wearing a prosthesis will run the London Marathon to raise money and share a message of unity against Russian aggression.

Roman Kashpur lost his leg in 2019 when he stood on a mine, but fought on the front line in Ukraine wearing a prosthesis for six weeks after Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

The 26 year old, from Khmelnyk in Vinnytska, has since moved into a role training fellow troops and on Sunday he will run in the 43rd London Marathon to represent his country and raise money for Citizen – a charity that supports Ukrainian servicemen with amputations.