Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 22 April 2023 Dublin: 8°C
# News Fix
Here's what happened today: Saturday
Your roundup of what made the headlines today.
1.4k
0
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

river Extinction Rebellion Ireland demonstrators in Dublin city to mark Earth Day

  • Bród, one of two Bernese mountain dogs owned by President Michael D Higgins, has died aged 10
  • The workplace safety regulator was called upon to account for the oversight it carried out at a major plant in Co Cork which was the scene of a serious fire this week
  • Tenants in Dublin 8′s Tathony House have held another demonstration outside the building in protest of their impending eviction
  • Gardaí said they detected 211 vehicles speeding on roads across the country yesterday and this morning, including vehicles driving in excess of 50 km/h above the limit
  • It was reported that former US president Donald Trump is to visit Ireland next month
  • Justice Minister Simon Harris said he has requested a report from the Chairperson of GSOC over an investigator allegedly attending a party attended by Gerard “The Monk” Hutch, who was found not guilty of murder this week
  • A man was charged in relation to a fatal assault in Newbridge, Co Kildare, last month
  • Extinction Rebellion Ireland held a “slow cycle” through Dublin City to mark Earth Day and call for the government action on biodiversity loss
  • Protesters at the Women’s Six Nations clash between Ireland and Scotland distributed flyers with the words “I give a fuck”, which the IRFU said was not appropriate language

WORLD

#SUDAN A boat carrying Saudi citizens and other nationals rescued from battle-scarred Sudan arrived this afternoon in Jeddah, the first-announced evacuation of civilians since fighting began

#RIP Tributes have been paid across the globe following the death of Australian entertainer Barry Humphries

#GERMANY The editor of German magazine Die Aktuelle has been sacked after using an artificial intelligence programme to generate fake quotes from seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher

PARTING SHOT

embedded8274718 PA Roman Kashpur lost his leg in 2019 when he stood on a mine PA

A Ukrainian soldier who lost his leg in 2019 and has been fighting on the front line wearing a prosthesis will run the London Marathon to raise money and share a message of unity against Russian aggression.

Roman Kashpur lost his leg in 2019 when he stood on a mine, but fought on the front line in Ukraine wearing a prosthesis for six weeks after Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

The 26 year old, from Khmelnyk in Vinnytska, has since moved into a role training fellow troops and on Sunday he will run in the 43rd London Marathon to represent his country and raise money for Citizen – a charity that supports Ukrainian servicemen with amputations.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     