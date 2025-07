EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT PLAN: The Government announced funding proposals for the latest National Development Plan this afternoon. This iteration covers the period up to 2035 and sets out a total investment of €275.4 billion.

2. #GAZA: The Secretary-General of the United Nations has said that the “last lifelines” keeping people alive in Gaza are collapsing.

3. #COURTS: A 76-year-old man appeared in court in Dublin charged in connection with 79 sexual offences.

4. #EPSTEIN CASE: The US Department of Justice is seeking to interview Ghislaine Maxwell, the accomplice of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, as the Trump administration struggles to quell a furore over its handling of the explosive case.

5. #MOLLY MALONE: Dublin City Council will no longer employ stewards to stop tourists groping the Molly Malone statue, and is instead considering installing flower beds around the base to act as an obstacle.