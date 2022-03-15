Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Tributes were paid to Irish citizen Pierre Zakrzewski who was killed while reporting for Fox News near Kyiv.
- Bord Gáis Energy said the average electricity bill will rise by 27% and the average gas bill by 39% next month.
- The Data Protection Commission imposed a €17 million fine on Meta.
- The Taoiseach said he finds the removal of statements from the Sinn Féin website “kind of Orwellian”.
- A man secretly captured intimate images of two women by hiding cameras in bathrooms, a court heard.
- The Supreme Court reserved its decision in an appeal brought by Gemma O’Doherty and John Waters.
- 14,000 litres of marked mineral fuel was seized in an operation targeting fuel laundering in Louth.
INTERNATIONAL
#VISIT: The Polish, Czech and Slovenian prime ministers have arrived in Kyiv by train, the first visit by foreign leaders to Ukraine’s besieged capital since Russia invaded last month.
#RUSSIA: A Russian editor who protested against Moscow’s military action in Ukraine during a prime-time news broadcast on state TV was released with a fine today after an international outcry over her detention.
#SPAIN: Spanish officials issued extremely poor air quality ratings for Madrid and a large swathe of the country after a mass of hot air from the Sahara dumped dust after crossing the Mediterranean.
#COURT: Ed Sheeran was targeted with a “concerted plan” to secure his interest in a songwriter who later accused him of copying one of his songs, the High Court in London has been told.
PARTING SHOT
Kay Burley asking these women to thank the British people for Irish hospitality! pic.twitter.com/nVeQLndWY7— Maurice Mcleod (he/him) (@mowords) March 15, 2022
Two Ukrainian refugees – Alada and Anastasia – who recently arrived in Ireland, corrected Sky News anchor Kay Burley after the presenter said she was hopeful they could “start to build a new life in Dublin, safe in the knowledge that the British people are completely behind you.”
Following Burley’s blunder, Alada said: “We want to say to the Irish people that we are so grateful for all the kindness and hospitality.
“Our Irish family, who hosted us, we are surrounded by attention. We can feel family warmth, we really appreciate it. We are thankful from the bottom of our hearts.”
