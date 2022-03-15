#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 15 March 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 15 Mar 2022, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

taoiseach-visit-to-the-us The Taoiseach alongside Eamon Ryan outside the Embassy of Ireland in Washington DC, today. Source: PA

INTERNATIONAL

lviv-ukraine-15th-mar-2022-a-father-waves-goodbye-to-his-family-as-ukrainian-refugees-board-a-train-bound-for-przemsyl-poland-from-the-lviv-railway-station-on-march-15-2022-in-ukraine-nearly-3 A father waves goodbye to his family as Ukrainian refugees board a train bound for Przemsyl, Poland from the Lviv Railway Station today. Source: Bryan Smith/ZUMA Press Wire

#VISIT: The Polish, Czech and Slovenian prime ministers have arrived in Kyiv by train, the first visit by foreign leaders to Ukraine’s besieged capital since Russia invaded last month.

#RUSSIA: A Russian editor who protested against Moscow’s military action in Ukraine during a prime-time news broadcast on state TV was released with a fine today after an international outcry over her detention.

#SPAIN: Spanish officials issued extremely poor air quality ratings for Madrid and a large swathe of the country after a mass of hot air from the Sahara dumped dust after crossing the Mediterranean.

#COURT: Ed Sheeran was targeted with a “concerted plan” to secure his interest in a songwriter who later accused him of copying one of his songs, the High Court in London has been told.

PARTING SHOT

Two Ukrainian refugees – Alada and Anastasia – who recently arrived in Ireland, corrected Sky News anchor Kay Burley after the presenter said she was hopeful they could “start to build a new life in Dublin, safe in the knowledge that the British people are completely behind you.”

Following Burley’s blunder, Alada said: “We want to say to the Irish people that we are so grateful for all the kindness and hospitality.

“Our Irish family, who hosted us, we are surrounded by attention. We can feel family warmth, we really appreciate it. We are thankful from the bottom of our hearts.”

Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

