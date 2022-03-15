Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Taoiseach alongside Eamon Ryan outside the Embassy of Ireland in Washington DC, today. Source: PA

INTERNATIONAL

Advertisement

A father waves goodbye to his family as Ukrainian refugees board a train bound for Przemsyl, Poland from the Lviv Railway Station today. Source: Bryan Smith/ZUMA Press Wire

#VISIT: The Polish, Czech and Slovenian prime ministers have arrived in Kyiv by train, the first visit by foreign leaders to Ukraine’s besieged capital since Russia invaded last month.

#RUSSIA: A Russian editor who protested against Moscow’s military action in Ukraine during a prime-time news broadcast on state TV was released with a fine today after an international outcry over her detention.

#SPAIN: Spanish officials issued extremely poor air quality ratings for Madrid and a large swathe of the country after a mass of hot air from the Sahara dumped dust after crossing the Mediterranean.

#COURT: Ed Sheeran was targeted with a “concerted plan” to secure his interest in a songwriter who later accused him of copying one of his songs, the High Court in London has been told.

PARTING SHOT

Kay Burley asking these women to thank the British people for Irish hospitality! pic.twitter.com/nVeQLndWY7 — Maurice Mcleod (he/him) (@mowords) March 15, 2022

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Two Ukrainian refugees – Alada and Anastasia – who recently arrived in Ireland, corrected Sky News anchor Kay Burley after the presenter said she was hopeful they could “start to build a new life in Dublin, safe in the knowledge that the British people are completely behind you.”

Following Burley’s blunder, Alada said: “We want to say to the Irish people that we are so grateful for all the kindness and hospitality.

“Our Irish family, who hosted us, we are surrounded by attention. We can feel family warmth, we really appreciate it. We are thankful from the bottom of our hearts.”