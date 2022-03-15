#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 15 March 2022
14,000 litres of marked mineral fuel seized in operation targeting fuel laundering in Louth

Revenue officers also seized two oil tankers and a van which acted as a “mobile oil laundry” and contained oil laundering apparatus.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 15 Mar 2022, 7:18 PM
1 hour ago 4,868 Views 4 Comments
The van seized by Revenue officers.
Image: Revenue
14,000 LITRES OF marked mineral fuel has been seized in Louth as part of an operation targeting fuel laundering.

The fuel was seized yesterday when Revenue officers, with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit of An Garda Síochána, executed a search warrant at a commercial premises in Kilkerley, Dundalk, Co Louth.

During the course of the operation, officers also seized two oil tankers involved in the fuel laundering process, one containing 8,000 litres of laundered fuel, as well as a van which acted as a “mobile oil laundry” and contained oil laundering apparatus.

400 kilos of bleaching earth, a product used in the laundering of prescribed markers from rebated mineral oil, was also seized.

In addition, laundered diesel was detected in a private vehicle at the premises, resulting in the seizure of the vehicle.

Two men aged in their 50s and 60s were interviewed by Revenue.

A spokesperson for Revenue said that no further information is available as investigations are ongoing.

“The illicit trade in mineral oil products, and particularly the laundering of marked mineral oil, is a serious threat to the Exchequer,” the spokesperson said.

“In addition to the loss to the Exchequer, oil laundering undermines the competitiveness of legitimate businesses, damages the environment, damages consumers’ vehicles and helps to sustain organised criminal networks.”

The spokesperson said these seizures are part of Revenue’s “ongoing operations targeting fuel laundering and shadow economy activity”. 

“If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding illegal activity such as fuel laundering can report it by contacting Revenue’s Confidential Freephone on 1800 295 295.”

