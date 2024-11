EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #ROSE GARDEN: Joe Biden addressed the nation to vow a peaceful transfer of power. He spoke from the Rose Garden of the White House and called on Americans to “bring down the temperature”.

Advertisement

2. #TRUMP 2.0: Donald Trump’s campaign transition team have said the incoming US president will seek “best people” in the “days and weeks ahead” to work in his administration.

3. #GENERAL ELECTION: Stardust activist and survivor Antoinette Keegan has withdrawn as an election candidate for the National Party, days after launching her campaign.

4. #CONOR MCGREGOR: A woman who alleges that Conor McGregor sexually assaulted her in a Dublin hotel has denied that CCTV footage “flatly contradicts” her version of events.

5. #RIP: Kathleen Watkins, writer, broadcaster and musician, has died at the age of 90. Kathleen, who was married to Gay Byrne, turned 90 on 17 October.