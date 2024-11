EX-REPUBLIC OF Ireland footballer Anthony Stokes has avoided jail on appeal for a cocaine seizure and a high car chase in Dublin.

The former Celtic and Sunderland striker, who was over the alcohol limit, drove at an estimated 160 km/h and nearly collided with another motorist shortly after midnight on 6 January, 2023.

He walked free on a suspended sentence and a community service order today.

Gardaí recovered €3,700 worth of cocaine from the 2014-reg Volkswagen Golf, and Stokes originally received a 15-month sentence with a five-year road ban at Dublin District Court on 8 October.

But he was released within a couple of hours to appeal the severity of the sentence, which was heard today by Judge Jonathan Dunphy, who left the driving disqualification in place.

However, the District Court Appeals judge said there were “exceptional circumstances”, and he noted Stokes was now drug-free.

Judge Dunphy said, “This is someone who has a lot to offer once he sorts out his difficulties.”

He suspended the prison term entirely, imposed probation supervision and ordered Stokes to do 240 hours of community service. But he warned the 36-year-old that breaching the order would trigger a lengthy sentence.

Stokes pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of cocaine, which had been hidden in a sock, and having the drug for sale or supply.

Stokes also admitted driving while over the alcohol limit and four counts of dangerous driving during the pursuit from the Naas Road to the Phoenix Park. The ex-Premier League star also admitted not producing a driving licence and not having motor insurance.

He also owned up to possessing 86 illegal street tablets in Cabinteely, south Co Dublin, ten days after the traffic pursuit, which he bought in a failed attempt to “detoxify himself” from cocaine.

Judge Dunphy listened to a summary of the prosecution evidence from Garda Sergeant Kevin Cassidy and a renewed plea for leniency from defence solicitor Lorraine Stephens.

Sergeant Cassidy agreed with her that Stokes, of Summerhill Place, Dublin 1, did not have the trappings of wealth associated with drug dealing.

Ms Stephens said Stokes’s drink problems began during his professional football career.

Judge Dunphy heard the accused had “exceptional talent” and was 14 when he signed for Arsenal.

His parents uprooted their lives to join him in the UK and tried to assist him when he developed a drinking problem.

Ms Stephens said it was “too much, too soon, too young”, and after a move to the Scottish league, he was earning well, but his difficulties continued.

The solicitor described it as a tragic case and said that when her client retired, he found it very difficult and developed a cocaine addiction.

It led him to a negative peer group to have access to the drug.

At his sentence hearing in the District Court, he had still tested positive for drugs, but today the appellant judge was shown an updated, clean urine analysis report.

Ms Stephens submitted that the original sentence was excessive and added that Stokes was getting support to address his drinking problem and has got a place in an HSE residential treatment centre to tackle his cocaine addiction.

Stokes had one prior conviction in this jurisdiction for assault causing harm in 2013, which resulted in a suspended sentence and compensation order and a conviction from Scotland for a minor road traffic offence.

The judge was also furnished details of his involvement in a television documentary called Life After Football.

He said Stokes had clearly made progress, but there was a long way to go.

However, he also noted the accused had not come to further garda attention and a positive mitigation.

The judge said there were exceptional circumstances and suspended the custodial sentence on condition Stokes does not re-offend for two years while on supervised probation and completes 240 hours of community service within the next 12 months.

Stokes spoke briefly during his appeal, saying “yes” when asked if he understood the court’s terms.

In the District Court last month, Garda Radoslaw Konczewski had said he observed the ex-footballer speeding on Walkinstown Avenue at around 12.20 am. The officer activated his patrol car lights, but Stokes failed to stop and continued to the Long Mile Road junction, “which he entered at speed, breaking a red light”.

Stokes drove to the Naas Road, broke another red light at a major junction and continued to Ballyfermot Road, breaking two pedestrian red lights and one at a junction.

He continued to Kennelsfort Road Upper, broke a red light, and “almost collided with a car on the Chapelizod bypass”.

The accused, who had a passenger in the car, went to Knockmaroon Road and stopped at the closed gates of Phoenix Park. Stokes abandoned the vehicle but was caught following a short foot pursuit.

The car chase lasted about 10 minutes.

Garda Konczewski estimated that Stokes reached a speed of 160km/h at some stages and around 140km/h when he drove through Ballyfermot village.

Gardaí brought his car to Crumlin station. Cocaine worth €3,700 was found in wraps inside a sock, kept in the air vent on the driver’s side. His DNA was also found on the sock.

He also provided a urine sample, which resulted in 59 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of urine, which was over the limit. But he was “fully cooperative” and “a pleasure to deal with”. Another person is before the courts in connection with the drugs seized from the car.