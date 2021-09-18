#Open journalism No news is bad news

Three blasts kill at least two in Afghanistan's Jalalabad

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar, the heartland of the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan branch.

By AFP Saturday 18 Sep 2021, 12:41 PM
Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar province. File photo.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

TWO PEOPLE WERE killed when three blasts struck the Afghan city of Jalalabad today, at least one of which targeted a Taliban vehicle, in the country’s first deadly attack since the United States withdrew.

The hardline Islamist group stormed to power in mid-August, ousting the government and promising to restore security to the violence-wracked country.

“In one attack a Taliban vehicle patrolling in Jalalabad was targeted,” a Taliban official who asked not to be named told AFP.

“Women and children were among the injured,” he added.

An official from the health department of Nangarhar Province told AFP that three people died and 18 were wounded, while several local media reported the attacks left at least two dead.

Pictures taken at the site of the blast showed a green pick-up truck with a white Taliban flag surrounded by debris as armed fighters looked on.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar, the heartland of the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan branch.

A chaotic US-led evacuation of foreigners and Afghans who worked for international forces was marred by a devastating bomb attack claimed by the IS which killed scores of people.

But since the last American troop left on 30 August, the violence-wracked country that was plagued by fighting, bombs and air strikes, has been free of major incidents.

Today’s bombing came as the Taliban ordered boys and male teachers to return to secondary school in Afghanistan – but girls were excluded.

The diktat from the education ministry was the latest move from the new government to threaten women’s rights.

“All male teachers and students should attend their educational institutions,” a statement said ahead of classes resuming Saturday, the first day of the week in Afghanistan.

The statement, issued late yesterday, made no mention of women teachers or girl pupils.

Secondary schools, with students typically between the ages of 13 and 18, are often segregated by sex. During the Covid-19 pandemic, they have faced repeated closures and have been shut since the Taliban seized power.

Since a US-led invasion ousted the Taliban in 2001, significant progress has been made in girls’ education, with the number of schools tripling and female literacy nearly doubling to 30 percent — however, the change was largely limited to the cities.

The United Nations said it was “deeply worried” for the future of girls’ schooling in Afghanistan.

“It is critical that all girls, including older girls, are able to resume their education without any further delays. For that, we need female teachers to resume teaching,” the UN’s children’s agency UNICEF said.

© – AFP, 2021

