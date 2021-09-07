#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 7 September 2021
Advertisement

Biden says extreme weather across US this summer is a sign of worse to come

Biden flew to storm-ravaged New York and New Jersey today after the states were struck by Hurricane Ida last week.

By AFP Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 7:46 PM
1 hour ago 2,738 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5543160
Heavy rainfall in New York City while a flash flood watch was in effect
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Heavy rainfall in New York City while a flash flood watch was in effect
Heavy rainfall in New York City while a flash flood watch was in effect
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

US PRESIDENT JOE Biden flew to storm-ravaged New York and New Jersey today after the states were struck by Hurricane Ida last week.

Biden argues that extreme weather across the United States this summer is a sign of worse to come.

“For decades, scientists have warned of extreme weather,” Biden said at a meeting with emergency management officials in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey.

“We’re living through it now. Every part of the country is getting hit by extreme weather.”

Systemic upgrading of the nation’s infrastructure is an urgent part of the solution, he argued.

“You can’t just build back to what it was before, because another tornado, another 10 inches of rain is going produce the same kind of results,” Biden said.

“I think we’re at one of those inflection points where we’re going to act or we’re going to be in real, real trouble. Our kids are going to be in real trouble.”

Ida struck the US Gulf Coast as a Category 4 hurricane, bringing major flooding and knocking out power to large parts of the heavily populated region, which is also a main hub for the oil industry.

The departing remnants of the hurricane then caught authorities in the New York region by surprise, with ferocious rainfall triggering flash flooding.

The final blast of the storm killed at least 47 people in the US Northeast as it turned streets into raging rivers, inundated basements and shut down the New York subway.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

While one part of the country buckles under hurricane fallout, California and other parts of the west are struggling to combat ever fiercer wildfires.

With his presidency straining from the aftermath of the Afghanistan pullout and surging Covid-19 infections, Biden faces a difficult coming few weeks, including a struggle to get infrastructure plans through the narrowly divided Congress.

The White House hopes that the dramatic impact from Hurricane Ida in two different parts of the country will galvanize action on the spending bills.

“It’s so imperative that we act on addressing the climate crisis and investing… through his ‘Build Back Better’ agenda, which is working its way through Congress,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie