Family of four left badly shaken after three men armed with shovels break into home in Belfast

DETECTIVES IN THE North have issued an appeal for information after a burglary at a house in the St Vincent Street area of north Belfast in the early hours this morning.

Just before 2.50am, three men gained entry to a property.

Armed with shovels, they began to rummage through the house.

No one at the house was injured, and the burglars left empty handed.

Detective constable Watts said: “However, this was a terrifying ordeal for the two adults and two children who were in the house at the time and who have been left badly shaken.

It is believed the men may have made off in a black Peugeot.

Police have asked for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to come forward.