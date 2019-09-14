This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Family of four left badly shaken after three men armed with shovels break into home in Belfast

Police said it was a “terrifying ordeal” for the family.

By Sean Murray Saturday 14 Sep 2019, 2:04 PM
22 minutes ago 694 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4809715
File photo.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

DETECTIVES IN THE North have issued an appeal for information after a burglary at a house in the St Vincent Street area of north Belfast in the early hours this morning. 

Just before 2.50am, three men gained entry to a property.

Armed with shovels, they began to rummage through the house. 

No one at the house was injured, and the burglars left empty handed.

Detective constable Watts said: “However, this was a terrifying ordeal for the two adults and two children who were in the house at the time and who have been left badly shaken.

It is believed the men may have made off in a black Peugeot. 

Police have asked for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area to come forward. 

