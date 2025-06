THE FAMILY OF a young Clare schoolboy who was fatally injured in a road traffic collision near his home last year has sought a review of a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) that no prosecution should arise out of the circumstances of his death.

Dylan Coady-Coleman (10) of Corrib Drive, Shannon, Co Clare was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick after being struck by a van near his home at Purcell Park, Shannon shortly after 2pm on 25 February 2024.

The 4th class pupil from St Tola’s National School in Shannon was subsequently transferred to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street in Dublin, where he died three days later.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court today heard that the young boy’s family has sought a review of a decision by the DPP that no criminal prosecution was warranted in relation to the fatal incident.

Detective Inspector Ken Hoare applied for a three-month adjournment of the inquest into Dylan’s death.

Hoare explained that gardaí were awaiting the outcome of a review of the DPP’s decision on the Garda file on the case which had been requested by the deceased’s family.

A male in his 20s was arrested as part of the Garda investigation into the death of the schoolboy but he was later released without charge.

The coroner, Aisling Gannon, granted the application and adjourned the hearing for further mention to September 10 next for an update on the outcome of the review.

The brief hearing was attended remotely by Dylan’s parents, Garry Coleman and Laura Coady, as well as their solicitor, Caitriona Carmody.

Gannon observed that it would not be appropriate to proceed with the inquest pending the outcome of the review of the DPP’s direction in the case.

At a previous hearing of the inquest last December, the coroner confirmed that the results of a postmortem showed that Dylan had died as a result of catastrophic head injuries arising from a road traffic collision.

Dylan’s father also revealed that he and his partner had made the decision to donate their son’s organs for transplant after being informed by hospital staff that there was nothing more that could be done to save his life.

The death of the schoolboy was considered even more tragic by the fact that his mother Laura Coady had just given birth to a baby boy in the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin.

The infant, who was brought to Dylan’s bedside before he passed away, was christened Shane Dylan in honour of his late brother.

The couple also have a daughter named Zoe.