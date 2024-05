A FAMILY OF six, including four children, have been rescued following a multi-agency operation at Lambay Island, off the north Dublin coast.

The Howth RNLI team launched their all-weather lifeboats today after being alerted to a family whose powerboat had suffered engine failure and ended up on the rocks.

The lifeboat crew were contacted at 2:37pm by the Dublin Coast Guard after receiving a 999 call from the family.

The lifeboat was launched within ten minutes, with seven crew on board.

Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 and Skerries RNLI were also tasked to the scene.

The family had abandoned the boat and were on the rocks and unable to safely make it ashore to the island when the crew arrived.

The XP boat, which allows crew to get in close to rocks to assist, was then launched.

The Rescue 116 lowered a winchman to assess the family and observed that all were in good health and wearing life jackets.

Weather conditions were good and as a result, the decision was taken that the safest approach to the rescue was to winch the family on board the helicopter.

The XP boat was used to clear the area and allow the helicopter to begin the winching operation.

The family were winched one-by-one on board the helicopter and taken to Rescue 116’s base at Dublin Airport.

An attempt was made to recover the powerboat but given the conditions and the location of the boat on rocks, it was not possible to safely recover the boat.

Speaking following the rescue, Fred Connolly of Howth RNLI, who was in command of the lifeboat, described the location as “treacherous”.

“The family were all wearing lifejackets and although shaken, were in good health,” said Connolly.

“They did the right thing in calling for help as soon as they got into difficulty.

“Our volunteer crew commit to dropping what they are doing and responding to the pager once it goes off, knowing that lives can be in danger,” added Connolly.

“We train regularly for these situations and we are able to do this thanks to the generous donations of our supporters.”