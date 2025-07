FARMERS AND THOSE working in agriculture are being urged to prioritise safety as Farm Safety Week begins tomorrow.

The Health and Safety Authority has issued a plea for those involved in farming to engage in “meaningful conversations” with their families and communities regarding risk, responsibility, and prevention.

To date, there have been 12 farming fatalities this year. This is the same amount as the total number of fatalities in farming in 2024, the authority said. Of the 12, 5 of these fatalities involved vehicles.

In 9 of these cases, the deceased was over the age of 65.

Nearly two fifths of farm holders are over the age of 65, with under-35s making up only a small proportion of the sector, according to data from the Central Statistics Office.

The average age of farm holders is 59.4. Over 50,000 of Ireland’s farm holders (37.8%) are aged 65 or over, whereas only 6,000 (4.3%) are under 35.

The HSA said that tragically, farming continues to account for a disproportionate number of workplace deaths. Many of these incidents involve vehicles, machinery, livestock and falls from height, it continued, saying that such incidents are preventable.

Senior Inspector at the authority, Get Hartnett, said, “Each life that is lost in farming is a devastating reminder that safety must come first every day, on every farm.

“We must remind ourselves that there are twelve families this year mourning the loss of a loved one and we must collectively renew our commitment to prevent further family tragedies.

“We want to see a change in the attitude towards farm safety,” Hartnett added. “Keep your vehicles and machinery well maintained. Plan all work activity. Rest when you feel tired, take a break. Know your limitations.”

Farm Safety Week is a campaign that highlights the ongoing dangers faced in farming. The collaborative campaign is coordinated in Ireland by the Irish Farmers’ Association, and brings together farming organisations from across Ireland and the UK.