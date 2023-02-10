Poll: What's your favourite Burt Bacharach song?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
TRIBUTES HAVE POURED in following the death of Burt Bacharach, who died at the age of 94 yesterday.
The Grammy and Oscar-winning songwriter and musician was behind hundreds of popular songs that regularly topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic.
He has written so many hits we can’t include them all here, but below is a selection of his biggest songs. What else should be there? Let us know in the comments.
We want to know: What’s your favourite Burt Bacharach song?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site