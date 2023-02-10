Advertisement

Poll: What's your favourite Burt Bacharach song?
So. Many. Hits.
4.9k
4
48 minutes ago

TRIBUTES HAVE POURED in following the death of Burt Bacharach, who died at the age of 94 yesterday.

The Grammy and Oscar-winning songwriter and musician was behind hundreds of popular songs that regularly topped the charts on both sides of the Atlantic.

He has written so many hits we can’t include them all here, but below is a selection of his biggest songs. What else should be there? Let us know in the comments.

We want to know: What’s your favourite Burt Bacharach song?


Poll Results:

I Say a Little Prayer (245)
Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head (201)
Walk On By (145)
(They Long to Be) Close to You (98)
I Just Don't Know What to Do with Myself (69)
The Look of Love (62)
Alfie (32)
What's New Pussycat? (28)
Magic Moments (27)
Something else (tell us in the comments) (23)










