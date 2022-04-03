Poll: What is your favourite season?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
SPRING IS WELL and truly here at this stage and we’re finally getting a glimpse of the longer evenings ahead.
But spring might not be everybody’s cup of tea and you might have a preference for another season to rank in first place.
So with that in mind, today we’re asking: What is your favourite season?
Poll Results:
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (11)