Derek Chauvin gets 21-year federal sentence for violating George Floyd’s civil rights

A US FEDERAL judge has sentenced Derek Chauvin to 21 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, a move that adds more time to the sentence the former Minneapolis police officer is already serving for his murder conviction.

US District Judge Paul Magnuson’s sentence came after Chauvin had agreed to a plea deal that called for a sentence ranging from 20 to 25 years.

Advertisement

Federal prosecutors had sought the top end of that range, arguing that Chauvin killed Floyd in cold blood when he pinned the man to the pavement outside a Minneapolis corner store on May 25, 2020, for more than nine minutes as Floyd pleaded that he could not breathe.

Chauvin’s attorney had sought 20 years, arguing that Chauvin was remorseful.

During today’s hearing, Chauvin told Floyd’s family that he “wishes all the best” for Floyd’s children.

But Chauvin’s brief remarks included no direct apology or expression of remorse to Floyd’s family.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Chauvin is already serving a 22-and-a-half year sentence on state charges of murder and manslaughter.

The plea deal called for Chauvin to serve the sentences at the same time and to be transferred from a Minnesota state prison to a federal prison, where experts say he likely will be safer and may be held under less restrictive conditions.

Floyd’s killing sparked protests in the US and around the world over police brutality and racism.