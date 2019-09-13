This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days behind bars in college scam

Prosecutors are asking for a month in prison, while her lawyers recommend a year of probation.

By Associated Press Friday 13 Sep 2019, 8:47 PM
39 minutes ago
Felicity Huffman arrives at federal court with her husband William H. Macy for sentencing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.
Image: Elise Amendola via AP
Felicity Huffman arrives at federal court with her husband William H. Macy for sentencing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.
Felicity Huffman arrives at federal court with her husband William H. Macy for sentencing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.
Image: Elise Amendola via AP

ACTRESS FELICITY HUFFMAN has been sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role in the sweeping college admissions scandal .

The Desperate Housewives actress was sentenced in Boston’s federal court after pleading guilty in May to a single count of conspiracy and fraud.

Today, she was also given a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year of supervised release.

She has admitted to paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT exam answers in 2017.

Prosecutors had recommended a month in prison and a $20,000 fine. Huffman’s lawyers said she should get a year of probation, 250 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine.

Huffman said before sentencing that “I am deeply ashamed of what I have done. I have inflicted more damage than I could ever imagine.”
She’s the first parent to be sentenced among 34 charged in the scheme.

