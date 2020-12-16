Female pedestrian (50s) dies after hit-and-run in Galway

A FEMALE PEDESTRIAN has died after a hit-and-run road collision in Co Galway this evening.

Gardaí are investigating the collision, which occurred on the R336 Bearna-to-Spidéal Road in Furbo.

Gardaí attended the scene shortly after 7.30pm.

A woman aged in her 50s was discovered with serious injuries. Gardaí say that it’s believed she was struck by a vehicle, which failed to remain at the scene.

The woman was then taken to Galway University Hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. A post-mortem is set to place at a later date.

The road will remain closed overnight and a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators will take place in the morning.

Gardaí at Salthill are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Furbo area between 7pm and 7.30pm to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 91 514720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.