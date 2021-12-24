At least 37 people dead after Bangladesh ferry fire

AT LEAST 32 PEOPLE have died following a fire on a packed ferry in southern Bangladesh.

“The three-storey Obhijan 10 caught fire mid-river. We have recovered 32 bodies. The death toll may rise. Most died from the fire and a few by drowning after they jumped into the river,” local police chief Moinul Islam told AFP.

The incident happened early in the morning near the southern rural town of Jhakakathi, 250 kilometres south of the capital Dhaka.

#UPDATE At least 37 people died when an overcrowded night ferry caught fire in Bangladesh on Friday. Police say terrified passengers jumped overboard to escape the blazehttps://t.co/N3CvbQNTKv pic.twitter.com/2LhIcMXvaP — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 24, 2021

The accident was the latest in a string of similar incidents in the low-lying delta country criss-crossed by rivers.

Experts in the South Asian country of 170 million people blame poor maintenance, lax safety standards at shipyards and overcrowding.