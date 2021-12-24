#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 24 December 2021
At least 37 people dead after Bangladesh ferry fire

The incident happened early in the morning near the southern rural town of Jhakakathi.

By AFP Friday 24 Dec 2021, 8:28 AM
54 minutes ago 1,886 Views 1 Comment
File photo: Ferry in Bangladesh
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AT LEAST 32 PEOPLE have died following a fire on a packed ferry in southern Bangladesh.

“The three-storey Obhijan 10 caught fire mid-river. We have recovered 32 bodies. The death toll may rise. Most died from the fire and a few by drowning after they jumped into the river,” local police chief Moinul Islam told AFP.

The incident happened early in the morning near the southern rural town of Jhakakathi, 250 kilometres south of the capital Dhaka.

The accident was the latest in a string of similar incidents in the low-lying delta country criss-crossed by rivers.

Experts in the South Asian country of 170 million people blame poor maintenance, lax safety standards at shipyards and overcrowding.

