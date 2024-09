DRAMA, FILM AND Theatre is going to be a new Leaving Cert subject.

Alongside Climate Action and Sustainable Development, the new subject will be introduced into schools next year, for fifth year students starting the 2025/2026 school year.

The subjects will initially be offered to 100 schools and the selected schools have yet to be announced.

As well as studying film and theatre criticism, students will also be working on their own productions, according to the Department of Education’s draft curriculum.

So today we thought we’d see, how well do you know the history of the stage and screen?

D.W. Griffith directed the first Hollywood blockbuster, which is still hailed for its technical feats but condemned for its positive portrayal of the Klu Klux Klan. What's it called? Alamy Born in the USA The Birth of a Nation

A Nation is Born The Birth of America Which one of these films was not directed by Quentin Tarantino? Alamy Pulp Fiction Reservoir Dogs

True Romance Jackie Brown “The length of a film should be directly related to the endurance of the human bladder.” Which legendary director said this? Alamy John Ford Steven Spielberg

Stanley Kubrick Alfred Hitchcock Who are the two characters in Samuel Beckett's play Waiting for Godot? Alamy Vladimir and Estragon Rosencrantz and Guildenstern

They're both called Seámus Brutus and Cassius "Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player, That struts and frets his hour upon the stage, And then is heard no more. It is a tale Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, Signifying nothing." What Shakespeare play is this quote from? Alamy Hamlet Julius Caesar

The Tempest Macbeth Who directed the 2003 film Lost in Translation, starring Bill Murray and Scarlet Johannsson? Alamy Wes Anderson Jane Campion

Sofia Coppola Spike Jonze What is the name of the AI computer system in stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey? Alamy DAVE HAL

Alexa Mother Which of these actors does not have a Best Actor/Actress Oscar? Alamy Alamy Cary Grant Alamy Reese Witherspoon

Alamy Brendan Fraser Alamy Halle Berry What was the first American feature length animated film? Alamy Bambi Gulliver's Travels

Pinocchio Snow White and the Seven Dwarves "I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship." What film is this famous quote from? Casablanca Chinatown

Breakfast at Tiffany's Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid Which ancient Greek playwright wrote Oedipus Rex? Alamy Aristophanes Sophocles

Euripides Aeschylus Which American director shot many of his films in Arizona's now iconic Monument Valley? Alamy John Ford John Huston

Howard Hawks Orson Welles In The Matrix, does Neo take the red pill or the blue pill? Alamy Red Blue What was the first ever feature-length 'talkie', a film that presented dialogue through sound? (And will you ever read the word 'movie' the same way again?) Alamy Gone With The Wind Snow White and the Seven Dwarves

The Jazz Singer Pinocchio In which Shakespeare play does Yorick's skull make an appearance? Alamy Romeo and Juliet King Lear

