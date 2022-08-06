Government called on to implement 'robust strategy' to tackle monkeypox

A FINE GAEL Senator has called for a “robust strategy” to be implemented to tackle monkeypox.

Latest figures from the HSPC indicated that there are 97 confirmed monkeypox cases in Ireland.

Meanwhile, as of yesterday, there were 27,875 cases in countries that have not historically reported monkeypox.

Senator Jerry Buttimer has proposed a meeting of public health officials, sexual health workers, and “relevant health groups in order to protect those most vulnerable to the virus”.

Senator Buttimer said “as cases slowly climb, it is crucial that we are preventative in our actions”.

He also welcomed Heath Minister Stephen Donnelly’s review of the NIAC advice in relation to vaccination.

Last week, Minister Donnelly announced plans to extend the use of the smallpox vaccine for individuals at high risk of monkeypox infection.

However, Senator Buttimer called on the Department to now “consider how we can increase medium to long-term supply of vaccines”, adding: “We understand that there is a shortage of vaccine supplies in Europe but ideally we need a timeframe for the vaccination rollout here.”

The Fine Gael Senator says called for engagement with “those most at risk of contracting the virus” while also being “conscious not to stigmatise any one community”.

He added that “everyone is at risk of contracting the virus, regardless of sexual orientation”.

A HSE statement issued last week said: “Although any person can get monkeypox following close contact with a case, many countries, including Ireland, have reported that the cases are now predominantly, but not exclusively, in men who self-identify as gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men.”