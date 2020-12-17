#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Have you finished your Christmas shopping?

Will you end up panic-buying this year, or are your gifts wrapped and ready to go?

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 17 Dec 2020, 9:50 AM
40 minutes ago 4,214 Views 5 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/lola1960
Image: Shutterstock/lola1960

WITH CHRISTMAS DAY just over a week away now, the time for shopping and panic buying last-minute gifts is nearing its end.

You might be giving some presents later on in the festive period, or maybe you’re posting them out this year. 

Either way – have you gathered everything by now or are you still looking for a few gifts?

Today we’re asking: Have you finished your Christmas shopping?


Poll Results:

Yes  (361)
No (271)
I haven't started yet (94)
Not buying anything this year (49)




Orla Dwyer
