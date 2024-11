AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after a fire broke out this evening in a Co Wicklow army camp being used to house asylum seekers.

The fire broke out this evening in the canteen of the Emergency Accommodation and Reception Centre in Kilbride Military Camp in Co Wicklow.

Gardaí, the Fire Brigade and Military Police responded to the incident.

The fire has since been extinguished and all International Protection applicants and Defence Forces personnel are safe and accounted for.

A Defence Forces spokesperson said a damage assessment and investigation is currently ongoing.