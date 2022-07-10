Fire brigade extinguishes blaze at cocktail bar in Dublin 8

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE extinguished a fire in the early hours of this morning at a city centre bar, with two people at an adjacent property requiring treatment for smoke inhalation.

Drop Dead Twice, a cocktail bar on Francis Street, has said that no one was hurt but that it did not know further details.

Advertisement

Five units responded to the fire at 4.30am this morning where a “well-developed fire” was burning on the ground floor of the building.

The crews, equipped with breathing apparatus, extinguished the fire and the incident ended around 8.30am.

Fans were used to ventilate the building, the fire brigade said.

Two people at a property next door to the club were treated for smoke inhalation.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Five units responded to a premises fire on Francis Street at 4.30am. A well developed fire had taken hold on the ground floor. Crews in breathing apparatus extinguished the fire and fans were used to ventilate the building 1/2 pic.twitter.com/cSI2l8vns3 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 10, 2022 Source: Dublin Fire Brigade /Twitter

Located on Francis Street in Dublin 8, Drop Dead Twice describes itself as a “friendly neighbourhood bar” and “Ireland’s only bring-your-own-cocktail bar”.

On Instagram, it said it will be “taking the next few days to regroup and start planning” but to “fear not, we’ll be back!”