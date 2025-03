A MAN WAS tased by gardaí responding to an emergency call in Leitrim following reports that a firearm was discharged at a home yesterday afternoon.

Members of the armed support unit and Leitrim gardaí attended the scene in Killargue at around 3pm yesterday.

No injuries have been reported by gardaí.

Following interventions by members and the deployment of a taser, gardaí arrested a man in his 30s outside a home. A firearm was also seized by gardaí.

The man is currently detained at a garda station in Leitrim. Investigations, including technical and ballistic examinations, are ongoing.