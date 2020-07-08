This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 8 July, 2020
Firearms and suspected cocaine seized after being found at wasteland in Co Laois

A search was carried out in the area at 1pm today as part of an intelligence led operation.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 8 Jul 2020, 8:10 PM
5 minutes ago 343 Views 1 Comment
An image of the seized firearm
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE RECOVERED a firearm and a quantity of drugs which were discovered buried in a wasteland on the Canal Road in Portarlington, Co Laois today. 

A search was carried out in the area at 1pm as part of an intelligence led operation. 

The firearm, a magazine and ammunition were discovered wrapped in plastic and buried on the site. 

A glass jar containing a quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €6,000 was also recovered from the site. 

The firearm was confirmed safe by gardaí and brought to Portarlington Garda Station. 

Investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

