This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 21 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fireman charged with possessing €78,000 worth of cocaine at Nenagh Fire Station

Michael Morgan, aged 40, with an address at Cluain Muillean, Nenagh, was charged today.

By David Raleigh Friday 21 Feb 2020, 6:40 PM
35 minutes ago 3,899 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5017325
Nenagh Fire Station.
Image: Google Streetview
Nenagh Fire Station.
Nenagh Fire Station.
Image: Google Streetview

A SERVING TIPPERARY fireman appeared in court today, charged with possessing almost €80,000 worth of cocaine at Nenagh Fire Station, for sale or supply.

Michael Morgan, (40), with an address at Cluain Muillean, Nenagh, was charged with possessing cocaine, with a €78,000 street value, at the Tipperary Fire Service headquarters, where he was serving as a firefighter, on 17 January 2018.

A two-year investigation resulted in gardaí arresting and charging both Morgan, and a co-accused, John Walsh, (33), with an address at Coille Bheithe, Nenagh, at Nenagh garda station yesterday.

Detective Garda Andrew O’Loughlin, attached to the Tipperary Divisional Drug Unit, told Nenagh District Court he arrested the two accused men at their home addresses, on 20 February.

Sergeant Michael Keating, prosecuting, informed the court the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) had directed that both accused face a trial on indictment on all charges.

Morgan and Walsh each face charges of possessing cocaine for sale or supply, contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, and, possessing cocaine for their own use, contrary to Section 3 of the Act.

They are each also charged with possessing cocaine worth more than €13,000, contrary to Section 15A of the Misuse of Drugs Act, which carries a mandatory minimum ten-year jail sentence.

Detective O’Loughlin said each accused “made no reply” to the charges.

Morgan’s barrister, David Byrnes, told the court he anticipated he would make an application for legal aid at a later date.

Sergeant Keating said gardaí were not objecting to bail, provided both accused adhere to a number of conditions.

Both accused consented to conditions imposed by the court including that they both reside at their home addresses and that they each sign on three times a week at Nenagh Garda Station.

Neither of the accused spoke during today’s court hearing.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath remanded the two accused men on bail, on their own bonds of €500, to appear before Nenagh District Court again for DPP directions and the service of a Book of Evidence, on 17 April 2020.

Comments have been closed as the case is before the courts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Raleigh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie