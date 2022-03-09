First person to receive pig heart transplant dies after two months, US hospital says

Patient Dave Bennett (righthand side) with the lead surgeon in his historic operation, Barley Griffith.

THE FIRST PERSON to receive a pig heart transplant has died two months after the historic procedure, the hospital that carried out the surgery said.

David Bennett, 57, who passed away yesterday, had received his transplant on 7 January, University of Maryland Medical System said in a statement.

“His condition began deteriorating several days ago. After it became clear that he would not recover, he was given compassionate palliative care. He was able to communicate with his family during his final hours,” the statement said.

Following surgery, the transplanted heart had performed very well for several weeks without any signs of rejection, the hospital added.

In the time after his surgery, Bennett spent time with family, participated in physical therapy, watched the Super Bowl and spoke often about wanting to go home to see his dog Lucky.

“He proved to be a brave and noble patient who fought all the way to the end. We extend our sincerest condolences to his family,” said Bartley Griffith, the surgeon who led the procedure.

Bennett came to the hospital in the eastern US state of Maryland in October 2021.

He was bedridden and placed on emergency life support machine. He had been deemed ineligible for human transplant – a decision that is often taken when the recipient has very poor underlying health.

“We have gained invaluable insights learning that the genetically modified pig heart can function well within the human body while the immune system is adequately suppressed,” said Muhammad Mohiuddin, director of the university’s cardiac xenotransplantation programme.

“We remain optimistic and plan on continuing our work in future clinical trials.”

David Bennett knew there was no guarantee the experiment would work, but he was dying, ineligible for a human heart transplant and had no other option, his son told The Associated Press.

