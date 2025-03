FIVE PEOPLE WERE arrested this morning in north Dublin after colliding with gardaí and crashing a stolen vehicle.

The group, aged in their teens and early 20s, were arrested by gardaí shortly after 4am this morning on the N3 in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

Gardaí on patrol from Blanchardstown had observed the group’s car driving dangerously, and a “managed containment operation” was launched in the area.

During the operation, the car being driven by the group collided with a marked garda car.

The car then came to a stop when it collided with the edge railing of the N3.

The five men fled the vehicle, and were subsequently arrested on the roadside.

No injuries were reported as a result of these collisions, according to gardaí.

It was later established that the car had been taken by the group a short time earlier during the course of a burglary in the Blanchardstown area.

The five people were taken to nearby garda stations, where they were detained. Three of the group have been released, and a file will be prepared for the DPP.

Two of the males remain in custody.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.