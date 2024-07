EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DUBLIN: A Canadian tourist who was attacked on O’Connell St in Dublin has died after nine days in hospital

2. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson is facing additional sex offence charges

3. #MANCHESTER: Convicted child killer Lucy Letby has been found guilty of attempted murder of ‘very premature’ baby girl

4. #RTÉ: There is an ‘urgent need’ to update and redesign the RTÉ Player, says Broadcaster’s Boss says

5. #PURPLE HAZE: SocDem co-founders Catherine Murphy and Róisín Shortall have announced they will not be standing in next general election